Janice McCoy
October 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Janice Cornelius McCoy, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on October 26, 2020. Janice was born July 8, 1943 in Mooresville, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Sam McCoy, her parents, Samuel and Willene Cornelius, her step-father Watt Shumake, her nephew Joshua Cornelius and her cats Kitty-Kitty Meow-Meow and Andy. Janice is survived by her children Kim (Mitch) Davis, Timothy (Julie) McCoy and Jonathan (Shelly) McCoy; her grandchildren Daphne (Laurenn) McCoy, Madeleine (Charles) Darkwa, Nathan (Brooke Carroll) McCoy; and Sam and Jacob McCoy. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Gary (Suzanne) Cornelius, her uncle Parks Cornelius and her nephew Roger (Miriam) McCoy.
Janice loved to be outside in her yard and flowers. Janice and her high school sweetheart Sammy had a wonderful life together. There were many happy days spent as a family by the pool. Janice taught Sunday School at Derita Baptist Church for three decades caring for many 4 & 5 year-old children along the way. Through the years Janice worked at Bryant Supply, Stanley Tools, Sign World and Charlotte Urology Specialists.
Our family wishes to express our gratitude to Jill and Larry Southworth, mom's friends, for their consistent and loving visits with Janice in Long Creek, at the Laurels and The Haven. Mom's life was made better because of their faithful friendship. We also wish to express our gratitude for the many caregivers at The Haven and Laurels in Highland Creek. Thank you for caring for Janice these last two years with compassionate and heartfelt care. Her Hospice Nurse provided loving care and kept her family connected during these difficult times. We are grateful for the many friends and relatives from Independence Hill Baptist Church who offered visits and care with cards and prayers.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. Rev. Todd Marlin of Independence Hill Baptist Church will officiate the service. Please be mindful to wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Independence Hill Baptist Church, or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
James Funeral home is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com