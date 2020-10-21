1/1
Janice R. Martin
1948 - 2020
Janice Ruth Martin, 72, of Charlotte passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home after battling cancer for 6 years.

A native of Rutherfordton, NC, Ms. Martin was born to the late Leander Martin and Marie Lewis Martin on August 26, 1948. She was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte.

Ms. Martin is survived by siblings, Van Martin, Joyce McLin; nephews, Dewey McLin, Jason Martin; niece, Holly Singer; great-niece, Issabella Martin; great-nephew, Stanton McLin; several aunts, cousins, special friends and Godson, Justin Bensing.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22 at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 6401 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte with Reverend Phyllis Coates officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Baptist Church Cemetery in Rutherfordton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207, https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/north-carolina.

Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
