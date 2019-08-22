Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Simone Ladley. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Visitation 5:00 PM Janice's home 2633 Richardson Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Simone Ladley passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her beloved sons, Mark and Christopher Ladley, and her long-term caregiver and friend, Denise Dunn. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, John Francis Ladley, Jr., who was the great love of her life, and by her grandson, John Francis Ladley III. It is a blessing for her family to think of them all reunited in heaven.



Janice is survived by her two sons, Mark and Christopher; Mark's wife, Beverly; and her grandchildren, Alexandra, George, and Sofia Ladley. She is also survived by her stepson, John E. Ladley, his wife, Susan, and granddaughters, Elizabeth Greene and Jeanette West and their families. Lastly, she is survived by her sister, Claire Giger and her daughters, Alison Giger and Pamela Lapcevic and her family.



Janice was born on June 12, 1934, in Hawthorne, New Jersey. She graduated from Hawthorne High School and then Connecticut College for Women (now Connecticut College). She received her teaching certificate from Paterson State Teachers College and taught at Ramapo Regional High School from 1957 to 1964. She was a favorite of her students and loved helping them learn and grow.



Janice married John F. Ladley on October 17, 1964 and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. Over the years while living in Charlotte, Janice was active in the Republican Women's Club, the Mint Museum Auxiliary, and the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Auxiliary. She served on the advisory boards of Planned Parenthood, Summit House, and the NC Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Janice was passionate about supporting our nation's democracy. She was a Republican elections judge, a member of the Republican Chairman's Council, and on the NC Bicentennial Commission for the 200th birthday of the U.S. Constitution. Janice was a member of the Charlotte City Club and the Charlotte Country Club.



Janice and John were avid travelers, spending much of their time with family and wonderful friends in Switzerland, where they maintained a home for 51 years and looked forward to snow skiing the Alps each season. She also loved Chile, New Zealand, and Africa. Her extended family will cherish the memories of these experiences and will maintain lifelong friendships across the globe as a result.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, 5 pm, at Janice's home, 2633 Richardson Drive.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baby J Ladley Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund, a founding partner of the Carolinas Kids Cancer Research Coalition at Levine Children's Hospital (



Arrangements are in the care of Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC.





