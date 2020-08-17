Jermaine and Family

I was so sadden to hear Janie had passed. My mother and Janie were colleagues and friends for over 30 years, after my mother passed she often called to check in on me and shared so many wonderful stories. I will truly miss her, I pray God's comfort and peace, knowing that she now is with the King of Kings, resting and rejoicing as she is reunited with those who gone on before. When tears fill your eyes, and they will, remember 1 Thessalonians 4-13-18. "We do not weep as those that have no hope". Hallelujah we are just passing through and we will see our loved ones again, when you know Christ. Love you , From my family to yours Kesha Kirk

Kesha Kirk

Friend