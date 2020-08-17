1/1
Janie Mae Deese
1942 - 2020
Janie Dillard Deese, of Charlotte, N.C. peacefully transitioned on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was 78 years old.

Janie was born on June 2, 1942 in Laurens, S.C. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Mattie Jane and John Albert Dillard, her son,Jeffery Deese, and half-brother, John Jackson.She graduated in 1960 from Sanders High School, and moved to Charlotte to attend Beckwith Beauty School, where she received her Associate Bachelor of Arts from the National Institute of Cosmetology in 1975. She furthered her education by attending Dudley's Advanced Training Program in 1989, and was a Beautician until her passing.Janie loved the Lord, was a member of Eastway Drive Church of God for over 25 years.She was survived by her son, Jermaine (Kelly) Deese; goddaughter,Emma (Eric) Biggs; siblings, Johnny Lee (Beatrice) Dillard, Betty Jean Robinson, Jeanette (James) McQueen, Jessie (William) Broadaway of Clinton, MD; half-sister, Betty (DeViel) Williams. She had 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other family members, and dear friends whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Eastway Drive Church of God. Quiet Hour will be 6:30pm-7:30pm and the memorial will be 7:30pm-8:30pm. Flowers and cards can be sent to 1131 Eastway Dr. Charlotte, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
06:30 - 07:30 PM
Eastway Drive Church of God
AUG
19
Memorial service
07:30 - 08:30 PM
Eastway Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
8 entries
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
August 15, 2020
Janie was a kind and loving lady. I am grateful for the opportunity to study and share our love for the haircare industry.
May healing and wholeness embrace the family of the late Janie Dillard Deese.
Darryl Gaston
Friend
August 15, 2020
I will certainly miss this peaceful, kind lady. I served with her as a Board member of NCSBCA, Inc. We had some great times And productive Conventions! Rest well dear colleague!
Iris Crum
Friend
August 15, 2020
Such a smiling, loving, kind lady loved by us in the North Carolina State Beauticians & Cosmetologists Assn. I will personally miss her lovely smile and kind words. She is and will be dearly missed! So proud to have known her and worked with her in the Association! Rest In Peace! It’s reward time!
Alice Pope
Friend
August 15, 2020
I will always remember Mrs Deese. Ms. Barbara Funderburk introduced me to Mrs Deese and I became one of her clients. Mrs Deese kept my curly hair under control for many years. I still miss her!
Cheryl Harper
Friend
August 14, 2020
I've known Janie my entire life. She was my beautician, mother figure and friend. I am deeply, deeply sadden by this news. My prayers are with Jermanie and family.
Devin Gray
Friend
August 13, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to Jermaine and the Deese and Dillard families for the Transition of my Friend Janie. We shared a Friend-Client relationship for over 50 years. Jermaine you have my deepest sympathy. God Bless.
Barbara Funderburk
Friend
August 12, 2020
Jermaine and Family
I was so sadden to hear Janie had passed. My mother and Janie were colleagues and friends for over 30 years, after my mother passed she often called to check in on me and shared so many wonderful stories. I will truly miss her, I pray God's comfort and peace, knowing that she now is with the King of Kings, resting and rejoicing as she is reunited with those who gone on before. When tears fill your eyes, and they will, remember 1 Thessalonians 4-13-18. "We do not weep as those that have no hope". Hallelujah we are just passing through and we will see our loved ones again, when you know Christ. Love you , From my family to yours Kesha Kirk
Kesha Kirk
Friend
