Janie Dillard Deese, of Charlotte, N.C. peacefully transitioned on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Janie was born on June 2, 1942 in Laurens, S.C. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Mattie Jane and John Albert Dillard, her son,Jeffery Deese, and half-brother, John Jackson.She graduated in 1960 from Sanders High School, and moved to Charlotte to attend Beckwith Beauty School, where she received her Associate Bachelor of Arts from the National Institute of Cosmetology in 1975. She furthered her education by attending Dudley's Advanced Training Program in 1989, and was a Beautician until her passing.Janie loved the Lord, was a member of Eastway Drive Church of God for over 25 years.She was survived by her son, Jermaine (Kelly) Deese; goddaughter,Emma (Eric) Biggs; siblings, Johnny Lee (Beatrice) Dillard, Betty Jean Robinson, Jeanette (James) McQueen, Jessie (William) Broadaway of Clinton, MD; half-sister, Betty (DeViel) Williams. She had 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other family members, and dear friends whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Eastway Drive Church of God. Quiet Hour will be 6:30pm-7:30pm and the memorial will be 7:30pm-8:30pm. Flowers and cards can be sent to 1131 Eastway Dr. Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2020.