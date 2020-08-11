1/1
Jason Allan Barwick, 46, passed away on August 8th 2020 in his Charlotte, NC home. Jason was born and raised in Charlotte and graduated from Olympic High School. He worked as an electrical contractor for most of his life. Jason is survived by his wife, Ashley Garten Barwick; his father, Allan B. Barwick and step mother, Leah G. Barwick; his children: Hailey Jane Barwick, Vance Weston Barwick, and Noah Allan Barwick; his four brothers: Jared Barwick, Gabe Barwick (Alina), Heath Barwick, Chase Barwick, and his one and only baby sister, McKenzie Barwick and many nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Jane Allison Cox. A Service to celebrate Jason's life will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, the 13th of August, 2020 in The Historic Morehead St. Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services. A viewing will be held immediately follow the service at the funeral home. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Indian Trail Athletic Association where he was a coach and here his son and nephews played.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
