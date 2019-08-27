Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason DuPont. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Lee DuPont ROCHESTER, NY - Jason Lee DuPont passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Rochester, NY. Jason was born on November 12, 1980, in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Western Carolina University and Central Piedmont Community College. Jason was a warm and loving person who never met a stranger. People brought him so much joy, but none more than the love of his life, Kaylin. They were married on June 25th, 2016 on the shores of Lake Ontario. Jason was a devoted partner to Kailyn and doting dog dad to their beloved Dachshund/ Terrier mix, Princess. Jason is survived by his loving wife, Kaylin; his father, Jim DuPont (Beverly); his mother, Lynn DuPont Cole (John); his brother, Brian DuPont (Lana); his aunt, Beverly Epling (Ralph); his cousins Shelby Potter (Lee); Delanie Cook; and many other friends and family. Though Jason's life was cut too short, we find solace in the knowledge that he lived his life to the fullest and never wasted a minute. He taught us all about loyalty, love, and how to truly live in the moment. Family and Friends are invited to gather Friday evening, August 30, 2019, from 7- 9 PM at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270, to celebrate Jason's life.

Jason Lee DuPont ROCHESTER, NY - Jason Lee DuPont passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Rochester, NY. Jason was born on November 12, 1980, in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Western Carolina University and Central Piedmont Community College. Jason was a warm and loving person who never met a stranger. People brought him so much joy, but none more than the love of his life, Kaylin. They were married on June 25th, 2016 on the shores of Lake Ontario. Jason was a devoted partner to Kailyn and doting dog dad to their beloved Dachshund/ Terrier mix, Princess. Jason is survived by his loving wife, Kaylin; his father, Jim DuPont (Beverly); his mother, Lynn DuPont Cole (John); his brother, Brian DuPont (Lana); his aunt, Beverly Epling (Ralph); his cousins Shelby Potter (Lee); Delanie Cook; and many other friends and family. Though Jason's life was cut too short, we find solace in the knowledge that he lived his life to the fullest and never wasted a minute. He taught us all about loyalty, love, and how to truly live in the moment. Family and Friends are invited to gather Friday evening, August 30, 2019, from 7- 9 PM at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270, to celebrate Jason's life. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close