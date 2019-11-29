Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Jayne Elizabeth Scarborough, 63, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



The Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



Born in Washington, DC on March 9, 1956, Jayne was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul Scarborough and the late Theodosia Smith Scarborough. Jayne was the Executive Director of The Olde English District with 28 years of service. She was a member of South Carolina Association of Tourism Regions, Society of American Travel Writers, Fort Mill Fast Feet Running Club, Sister in Kappa Delta Sorority, and longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Jayne was loved by all that knew her. She was the most wonderful mother, loving wife and an incredible friend to countless people. Jayne was an avid runner, a world traveler, mentor and foodie, before it was cool, who always had the best laugh. Jayne left this world before any of us were ready, but she lived the fullest, richest life and we were all lucky to have shared it with her.



Surviving are her husband, Ward Taylor of Rock Hill; her daughter, Lindsay Harris (Chelsie Larson) of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Jeff (Ale) Taylor of Dallas, TX, and Ian Taylor of Hickory, NC; two granddaughters, Caroline Taylor, and Zoe Taylor; five grandsons, Sean Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Eli Taylor, Alexander Taylor, and Zachary Taylor; her brother, Paul (Carolyn) Scarborough of Venice, FL; two nephews, Kevin Scarborough, and Eric Scarborough; a niece, Ann Scarborough.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jayne E. Scarborough's name to a charity that would honor her memory.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2019

