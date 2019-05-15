Mrs. Jean C. Howard of Charlotte, age 90, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, May 13th, 2019. Born to Joseph and Dora Clontz of Monroe on May 19th, 1928; Jean was one of 10 children. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother she will be remembered for her kindness and relentless commitment to Jesus. An active member of her church she spent many years singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and organizing fellowship trips. Jean enjoyed spending time in her garden and with her family. Jean is preceded in death by her dedicated husband, Albert Austin Howard. She is survived by her two children, Gary Weir & Susan Hamm; brother, Pete Warren Clontz; grandchildren, Rachel, Erin, and Lisa as well as several great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208 with the funeral to start at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte."

