Jean Ann Edwards Jackson, 86, of Davidson, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Pines at Davidson of Alzheimer's.Born in Washington, DC on October 18, 1933 to the late Philip Corin and Virginia Fleming, Jean graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University as an English major and member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.As the daughter and granddaughter of Methodist ministers, faith and family were at the center of Jean's life and heart. Her commitment to the service to Jesus Christ started at an early age by word and by example. Her deep love of the Lord was evident in her relationships at Davidson College Presbyterian Church - as Elder, Deacon and in the formation of a weekly Prayer Hour; in her involvement in the Davidson College community from Cake Race cakes to attending basketball games and plays at the Barber Theater; with the Pines community, and most significantly with her family and close friends.Jean was devoted to her husband of 40 years, Bruce Jackson, who preceded her in death, and to her surviving daughters and their families: Julie Kerr (Randy) and Broocks Foster (Scott) and her four grandchildren that she loved so deeply: Zachary, Timmy, Taylor and Baytop.The family will gather on Saturday, August 29 for interment at the Davidson College Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when all friends and family can join. Memorial may be made to the Stephen Ministry program at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Davidson, NC 28036 or to The R. Bruce Jackson, Jr. Mathematics Award, Davidson College, PO Box 7174, Davidson, NC 28036.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.