1/1
Jean Edwards Jackson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ann Edwards Jackson, 86, of Davidson, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Pines at Davidson of Alzheimer's.

Born in Washington, DC on October 18, 1933 to the late Philip Corin and Virginia Fleming, Jean graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University as an English major and member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

As the daughter and granddaughter of Methodist ministers, faith and family were at the center of Jean's life and heart. Her commitment to the service to Jesus Christ started at an early age by word and by example. Her deep love of the Lord was evident in her relationships at Davidson College Presbyterian Church - as Elder, Deacon and in the formation of a weekly Prayer Hour; in her involvement in the Davidson College community from Cake Race cakes to attending basketball games and plays at the Barber Theater; with the Pines community, and most significantly with her family and close friends.

Jean was devoted to her husband of 40 years, Bruce Jackson, who preceded her in death, and to her surviving daughters and their families: Julie Kerr (Randy) and Broocks Foster (Scott) and her four grandchildren that she loved so deeply: Zachary, Timmy, Taylor and Baytop.

The family will gather on Saturday, August 29 for interment at the Davidson College Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when all friends and family can join. Memorial may be made to the Stephen Ministry program at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Davidson, NC 28036 or to The R. Bruce Jackson, Jr. Mathematics Award, Davidson College, PO Box 7174, Davidson, NC 28036.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Interment
Davidson College Presbyterian Church Columbarium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved