Jean Gladden Johnston
Jean Gladden Johnston, 86, of Charlotte died October 23, 2020. She was born in Iredell County on June 3, 1934 to the late John and Elva Gladden.

Survivors include her husband Hoyt; children, Melanie, Suzette (David), Wesley (Lee) and Eric (Jessica); and 8 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church General Fund.

An outdoor funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 27 at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair for seating. Visitation will follow services.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
