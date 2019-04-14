Jean Hamilton Moore, loved and cherished by her family and friends, passed away on April 10, 2019. Born October 2, 1938, Jean grew up in Forest City NC. She graduated from Cool Springs High School and Pfeiffer University before making Charlotte her home.
Jean's journey through life saw her succeed as a teacher, riding instructor, shop owner, and addiction specialist, but she will be remembered most for the loving spirit that guided her daily as a mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by husband Tom Moore, children Anna Hunter (Gerald), Shelton Raine, sisters Iris Goode and Gerry Hamilton (Wayne Christenbury), and many beloved grandchildren and nephews. A tribute to Jean's life can be found at www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Jean-Moore-16.
Jean will be laid to rest on Tuesday April 16, 2pm, at Providence Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, where she had served as an elder and most recently as a Stephen Minister.
