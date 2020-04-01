Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Lumbard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Ashmore Lumbard CHARLOTTE - Jean Ashmore Lumbard (born Frances Eugenia Ashmore) died on March 26, 2020, at the age of 97, in New York City. She grew up in Charlotte, NC, attending Central High School where she was a tennis and soccer athlete. Jean was the oldest daughter of Lillian Cooper Ashmore and Eugene Elrod Ashmore. She is survived by her three children (Susan, John, and Ann), her four grandchildren (Katherine Cooper, Laura, Sarah and Catherine), and her middle brother Henry Ashmore and his daughter Julie. Jean's youngest brother Robert E. Ashmore died in 2009 and is survived by his wife, Bobbye Hunter Ashmore, children Allison and Ron, and grandson Matt. Jean was born in Clinton, South Carolina on June 22nd, 1922. In her twenties she moved to New York City, where in 1945, right after World War II, she met her future husband Eliot. Jean was teaching at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, and he was attending University of Pennsylvania/Wharton. They married in Charlotte, in the summer of 1946, at the Dilworth Methodist Church in Charlotte. They were married for twenty years, and established a home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, near Central Park. Jean loved Central Park! Eliot died in 2013, leaving a legacy in criminal justice and law. A biography of Eliot H. Lumbard was published several weeks ago. After her three children went off to college Jean volunteered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and then moved on to create three of her own businesses over a twenty year period. The first of these was "Art for Institutions" where she sold art to interior designers and others to decorate the offices of large NYC companies. "Jean Lumbard Fine Arts" followed, with a gallery on 57th Street which sold all manner of artwork for commercial and retail clients. Her third business was "UpEast", a services business providing in-home care for upper east side families; from bookkeeping to babysitting, music lessons and more. Jean remained very active throughout her life as an avid tennis player and hiker, and she even took ballet classes into her 70's. As a thirty-year member of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), she led hikes in and around the New York region. One of her main passions with the AMC was working actively on the Sterling Forest Preservation team, and she did so for almost twenty years. This is a preserve (close to Tuxedo, NY) of 21,935 acres of nearly pristine natural refuge amidst of one of the nation's most densely populated areas. The focus of the AMC preservation team was watershed and wildlife habitat preservation, as well as cultural resources creation and outdoor recreation for the public. It was a long and hard-fought battle to secure this preserve, and Jean was very proud of her efforts on behalf of the environment. Jean loved to travel to view different cultures and meet new people from many walks of life. We will always remember her as the "Belle of the ball", who loved people, parties and especially family reunions. She requested to be cremated with no memorial service, despite her long connection with Brick Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. Her ashes will subsequently be spread on Breakneck Ridge, her favorite hiking trail, by her children. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her over many years, especially Anila Pjetrushi and Paula Seymour. Without their loving care Jean could not have lived so long and so well.

