Jean Rea CHARLOTTE - Jean Rea, beloved mother and devoted wife, passed away on May 16, 2019, in Charlotte. A long-time resident of Charlotte, Jean was born in Summit, NJ, in 1923, to Ralph Harris Aronson and Edwarda Gertrude Gould. She attended Summit High School and Colby College and later worked in New York City as an administrative aide. Jean married David Rea and moved to Charlotte via Atlanta. She was a longtime member of Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church and active in its Bible Studies and women's groups. She enjoyed volunteering within the community, and was a regular golfer and tennis player. In later years she excelled at croquet. Mrs. Rea loved musical theater and the arts. A source of limitless good cheer, humor, compassion, and kindness, Jean will be deeply missed by her family and many friends and acquaintances. Her inspiring and selfless goodness will continue through those whose lives she touched. Mrs. Rea is predeceased by her husband David, son Rod, and sister Barbara. She is survived by daughters Ann (Janet), Kit, Beth (Todd) and Debby (Dan); as well as nephew Andrew and niece Melissa. The family would like to thank caregiver and friend Pat Moorman, and the staff at the Cypress Stewart Health Center for their loving care. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church on June 6, at 1 PM. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church, or the .

