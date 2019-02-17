Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Robinson. View Sign

Jean, 91, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 while resting at her residence in Plantation Estates, Matthews.



Born May 27, 1927, Jean was the daughter of John Preston Robinson and Helen Whitley Robinson, both of Charlotte. Jean lived in Charlotte and Matthews nearly her entire life. Following graduation from Central High School, she attended Converse College, earning a degree in music in 1949. Jean worked for the City of Charlotte, primarily in Community Affairs, for twenty years and she worked in the Alumni Affairs office at Queens College for eleven years.



Jean's lifelong passion was music. She played piano, organ, and violin, and also sang, performing at countless church services and community events. She was a member of various community orchestras much of her adult life. After moving to Plantation Estates in 1990, she played piano for services there for more than 20 years.



Jean was a lifelong member of Sugaw Creek Presbyterian Church, serving in many leadership roles and singing in the choir for many years. Since moving to Matthews she frequently attended services at Matthews Presbyterian Church. Jean was a consummate story-teller and joke-teller, conversing easily with people she met from all walks of life. She was warm and compassionate and brought smiles and laughter to everyone she encountered.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Harriet Robinson Dunbar. She is survived by her brother-in-law, William Dunbar of Richmond, VA; by her nephews, Will Dunbar (Denise) of Alexandria, VA and John Dunbar of Atlanta, GA; as well as by five grandnephews and grandnieces; and by two great-grandnephews.



A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at 11am Monday, February 18th at Willow Brooke Court in Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, preceded by a private burial service at Sugaw Creek.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a donation to Montreat Conference Center.



