Jean Russell Parker House (90) passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1928 to Auley W. and Elizabeth Russell Parker. Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years George A. House; children Cynthia House Strickland (John) and Kevin Eugene House (Debbie); granddaughters Ashley (Frank) Banesse and Erin (Ben) Young and great granddaughters Alyssa and Bella Banesse. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 29th at 1pm at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. A memorial service for Jean will start at 2pm. To view a full obituary or to leave fond memories and expressions of sympathy, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 26, 2019