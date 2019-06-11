Jeane Gainer Falkenbury

Service Information
Obituary
Jeane Falkenbury, 87, passed away on June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of her late husband, Stephen D. Falkenbury, Jr. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or Thompson's Children's Home. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.

Published in Charlotte Observer on June 11, 2019
