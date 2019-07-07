Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Currier Nickels Neill. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Viewing 10:30 AM St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 6828 Old Reid Road Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 6828 Old Reid Road Charlotte , NC View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services The Cypress Send Flowers Obituary

Jan, 103, lived her life fully and was energetic, sassy, happy and active until her passing on July 4, 2019 at the Stewart Health Center. She was a Midwestern Girl born on June 2, 1916 in Nebraska. She moved to California with her first husband, Henry Nickels and had her two sons Skip and Gary.



She went to work for McDonnell Douglas, retiring after 30 years in August of 1976.



Jan married the love of her life William Neill in 1957. They were devoted to each other and enjoyed doing everything together. She was an active bridge player, was an excellent cook and baker, crocheted afghans, baby blankets, scarves and mittens for family members and friends. Jan decorated for every holiday and was a gracious hostess. There was nothing she couldn't do and do well. Milestones were met with eagerness and she was an inspiration to many.



Jan leaves this life with the certainty that she lived with no apologies. A life well lived and shared that will continue to impact others for long beyond her last day in this world. She will continue to live on in so many hearts.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband. She is survived by her two sons Skip (Kris) Nickels, of Charlotte, and Gary Nickels, of Grand Island, NE; grandchildren, Joseph (Geri) Nickels of Kansas City, KS, Steven Nickels of Ponte Vedra, FL, Michelle (Scott) Alderman of Lantana, FL, John (Angela) Nickels of Dallas, TX, Monika Nickels of Charlotte, Dawn (Kenny) Crosier of Beatrice, NE, Roxana (Ron) Woolett of Fayetteville NC, and Chelsa Nickels of Grand Island, NE. Jan had 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.



The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the Staff of the Stewart Health Center for watching over and caring for Jan as if she was their family.



Family will receive friends, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte with a 10:30 viewing and an 11:30 Mass. Reception immediately following at The Cypress.



In lieu of flowers donations in Jan's memory can be made to the .



Condolences may offered at

