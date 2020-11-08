Jeanette McLemore
October 8, 1940 - November 4, 2020
Indian Land, South Carolina - Mrs. Mary McLemore, age 80, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. The Home Going Service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Born in Indian Land, Mary was a daughter of the late Cecil and Doris Hawfield Blackwelder. After high school she attended Spartanburg College. Mary was an Account Representative with Carolina Transfer and Storage (Total Distribution). She enjoyed reading, receiving her daily devotional from The Upper Room, and watching both Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Hollie Parrish (Tim) of Dallas, N.C., Kathie Kennerly (Jeff) of Rock Hill., and Karen Turbeville of Indian Land; her siblings, Roberta Snipes of Indian Land, Harry Blackwelder of Charlotte, N.C., and Judy Cook of Murrells Inlet; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Dale McLemore (2006), her daughter Sheila Hayes, two grandsons and her great-granddaughter.
Memorials may be made in memory of her great-granddaughter, Lillian (Lily) Marlowe Howard, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
