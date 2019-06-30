Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Bucklen Chaconas, just celebrated her 87th birthday with her family on June 13th. She passed away June 26, 2019. She was born in Clamart, France on June 13, 1932 and moved to the US in 1957, becoming a US citizen at that time. She was the daughter to Angelo and Benedetta Zoccolla.



She lived for most of her time in the US in Falls Church, VA with her late husband Oliver Bucklen, moving to Florida later in life, and most recently, Waxhaw, NC. She was an avid gardener and her garden was enjoyed by many passers' by.



Jeanne also enjoyed knitting and sewing and made lovely things for her family throughout her life that they will cherish immensely.



She loved animals, horse racing, poker, and played bingo with professional passion.



She is survived by her daughter Judy Bucklen and grandson Jason Lambert and his family, wife Nancy O'Brien and their children Keaton and Chloe. She would also want to remember Lynn Melton her caretaker for many years who was always there for her as well.



A remembrance will be held the week of July 15 to allow family and friends to gather and honor her memory.



Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019

