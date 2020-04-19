Mrs. Donohoe, 95, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Summit Place of Mooresville. She was born on February 2, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late James Buyers Kennedy and Elsie Blyman Kennedy. She graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology.
Jeanne met the love of her life in Cape May, NJ. They were married and lived in Houston, TX raising three daughters. Business opportunities took them to Baton Rouge, LA, Broomfield, CO, the Dallas, TX area, Charlotte, NC where Jeanne worked with the Hornet's Nest Girl Scout Council, then Benton Harbor, MI where she worked for Whirlpool Corp, before retiring back in Charlotte. Jeanne was an active long-time member of and volunteer office worker at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She became involved with Therapy Dog International and tirelessly put in volunteer hours for the club, training three Yorkies and a Shih Tzu, and visiting classrooms, hospitals, and retirement centers.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Tyra Edward (Ed) Donohoe and daughter, Kathleen Roberts. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Barger (Bill) and Deirdre Morris (Steve); son-in-law, Bill Roberts; her grandchildren, Patrick and Caitlyn Morris, Megan Farrell (Brian), Brian Roberts (Ederlyn), Andrew Roberts (Sunny), and Evan Fulkerson (Mike); and great-grandchildren, Michael and Claire Farrell and Max and Owen Roberts.
Services at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum will be private for the family with a celebration of life at another time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring-Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. (828-466-0466)
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020