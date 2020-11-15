Jeanne Lovschal
November 29, 1949 - November 7, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jeanne Lovschal, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born Tuesday, November 29, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Sarah Carpenter.
Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Claus Lovschal; sister, Barbara and her husband, Gary; and niece, Paula and her husband, Daniel, and their children: Brandon and Lilley.
The family would like to thank their friends, especially Helen, Georgann, Pixie, Paul and Stephanie, and the attending nurses and doctors for all of their care and support.
