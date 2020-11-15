1/1
Jeanne Lovschal
1949 - 2020
Jeanne Lovschal
November 29, 1949 - November 7, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jeanne Lovschal, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born Tuesday, November 29, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Sarah Carpenter.
Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Claus Lovschal; sister, Barbara and her husband, Gary; and niece, Paula and her husband, Daniel, and their children: Brandon and Lilley.
The family would like to thank their friends, especially Helen, Georgann, Pixie, Paul and Stephanie, and the attending nurses and doctors for all of their care and support.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
