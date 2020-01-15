Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Parsons Lupo. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Myers Park United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Parsons Lupo passed away peacefully at Asbury Care Center/Aldersgate Retirement Community on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after a long period of declining health.



Born in Liberty, SC on June 25, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Parsons and Farrah Rippy Parsons. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Frank Charles Lupo, and her sister, Janis Meredith Parsons.



Jeanne grew up in rural South Carolina, a child of the Great Depression. After graduating valedictorian of her high school class, she attended business college and began work in Greenville, SC.



During World War II, she left SC to work for the Navy Department in Washington, DC. After the war she returned to Greenville where she met her future husband, Frank Lupo, a WWII Navy Submariner.



Frank's work led the couple to Shelby, NC where they raised their two children. Jeanne was a homemaker. She ran a disciplined household where the virtues of hard work, self-determination, education, and reverence for God were on display. She served the Shelby community in a tireless volunteer capacity. However, her greatest love was the Church. Every time the doors of Central United Methodist Church opened, Jeanne was there. For years she taught Sunday school, served on lay committees, chaperoned MYF, raised money-whatever her Church needed her to do. But her most fulfilling role was as a soprano in the Church's chancel choir. The choir was its own community within the Church; she cherished the close friends who shared her love for the music of the Church.



Following retirement, Jeanne and Frank returned to Greenville, SC. There, Jeanne continued an active role in the life of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. They enjoyed the companionship of many old friends and traveled widely. In 2001, they moved to Charlotte's Aldersgate Retirement Community to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Their church home became Myers Park United Methodist Church where they were active in the Snyder/Fisher Sunday School Class.



Jeanne is survived by a daughter, Susan Elizabeth Lupo MD and her spouse Andrew D. Taylor Jr.; grandson, Andrew D. Taylor III and his spouse Jennifer Thomas Taylor; granddaughter, Robin Taylor Belk and her spouse Jacob Albert Belk. Her three great-granddaughters are Katherine Hope Taylor, Martha Kay Taylor, and Taylor Ann Belk. Jeanne is also survived by a son, Dickson McCarthy Lupo, his spouse Anne Keith Lupo, and granddaughters, Mary Katherine Lupo and Elizabeth McCarthy Lupo.



For their loving and compassionate care of Jeanne, the family wishes to thank the staff of Asbury Care Center, especially those serving the Belmont Neighborhood, and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte.



A service to honor and celebrate Jeanne's life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Fund, Aldersgate UMRC.



Condolences may be offered at





