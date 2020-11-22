Jeanne Reynolds
November 17, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Our beloved mother, Jeanne Fleming Reynolds, 85, passed away November 17, 2020. Born February 20, 1935, in Kittanning, PA, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Glenn G Fleming & Mary Kelly Fleming. Jeanne was a graduate of Queens College & furthered her education at UNC Chapel Hill, where she met the love of her life, John A S Reynolds, on a blind date. Jeanne & John married July 5, 1958 in Charlotte. They began their married life in Charleston, SC, where John was stationed as an officer in the US Navy. After a few years, Jeanne & John moved back to Charlotte, where they raised their family. Jeanne was known for her beautiful smile, her fashion sense & her caring spirit. Jeanne was put on this earth to help others, especially children in need. Jeanne had a true servant's heart. She was a passionate volunteer with The Charity League of Charlotte, where she touched the lives of so many. She also held many leadership roles, including serving 3 terms as President. Jeanne was also a member of The DAR, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority & Myers Park Country Club. Ever faithful, Jeanne worshipped at St John's Episcopal Church.
Jeanne loved to travel the world with her precious husband, but her greatest love was her family. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Archibald Seabrook Reynolds and her daughters, Kathleen Reynolds Turner (David), Mary Webster Shoemaker (Jamie) & Patricia Reynolds Jetton (Will). She also leaves her sister, Joan Fleming Sloan, her 5 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.
Jeanne will be laid to rest on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte. Due to Covid19 guidelines, the service will be private. A public memorial service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charity League of Charlotte and The Humane Society of Charlotte.
