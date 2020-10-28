Jeannette Crowell Edwards

April 15, 1930 - October 21, 2020

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - On October 21, 2020, Jeannette Crowell Edwards passed away peacefully in Coeur d'Alene, ID after a brief illness; she was 90 years old. Born April 15, 1930, in Tampa, Florida Jeannette moved to Charlotte, NC as a young married woman and built a life with her family and Church. A proud, loving mother and dedicated Christian, Jeannette was well-loved and respected throughout her community. She was a tireless servant of Christ and remained active in Woodlawn Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher, mentor, and friend until she moved to Idaho in 2018. Jeannette was the mother of four boys and gave herself selflessly as a kind and gentle listener and provider to countless others. Despite her large and extended family Jeannette always made time for the Church and community and continued working in the insurance field until she was 88 years old. She and her husband Bill strove to provide opportunities for their children and for others through their church.

Her smiling eyes, generosity, love, and wisdom will be sorely missed by everyone whose life she touched.

Jeannette was predeceased by her husband William Hampton, and by her sons Steven Lance and Jeffrey Alan. She is survived by two sons, four grandsons and many great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store