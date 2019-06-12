Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 2:00 PM Matthews United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Marilyn VanBoskerck Vickers, 83, passed away June 11, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1935, in Rockingham, North Carolina, to Herbert and Hazel VanBoskerck. Jeannette graduated from Watts Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse and clinical instructor at East Carolina University School of Nursing and Pitt County Memorial Hospital. In 1986, she became a nursing instructor for CPCC.



Her faith sustained her throughout her life. She was a long-time member of Matthews United Methodist Church, where she was an integral part of the Elizabeth Patrick Sunday School class. As well, her patriotism was strong as she was a military wife for 28 years. She also loved nature and all animals; you could often find her taking care of her plants or preparing meals for the various animals she welcomed to her yard.



Jeannette is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joel Vickers; children, Scott Vickers (Cindy), Danny Vickers (Tina), Kevin Vickers (Stacy), and Gloria (Byron). Along with her faith, her love and pride in her grandchildren ran just as deep: Nick, Chris, Jeffrey, Luke (Morgan), Savannah, Katherine, Braden, and great grandson, Grayson; sister, Jacque Klimack (Bill) and brother, Bill VanBoskerck (Pat). She is also survived by Mike Harrelson (Judy). Jeannette was predeceased by her parents and son, Ken Vickers.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 14, at Matthews United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Memorials can be made to the Elizabeth Patrick Sunday School Class at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105, or the charitable organization of choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704)641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





