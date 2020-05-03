Jeannie Brent Currie Carpenter, 87, died in faith in Troutville, VA on April 30, 2020 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Jeannie was born in Lanesboro Township, NC and spent most of her life residing in Charlotte, NC where she and her husband of 55 years raised their family and owned a successful manufacturing company. Jeannie was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had the gift of hospitality and was a fabulous cook. One of her greatest joys was entertaining family and friends. During the years that her children attended Charlotte County Day School, she volunteered countless hours. She had a heart for those in need and especially loved her work with Charity League of Charlotte. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Charlotte, NC where she served as a home communion minister. She was an avid golfer and exercise walker. Jeannie's beautiful smile and joyful spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.



Jeannie is predeceased by her husband, Oliver Bennette Carpenter. She is survived by her four children, Jano C. Dunn (Jimmie), John B. Carpenter, (April), Jenice M. Pearl (Peter), and Jeri C. Marks (Bert), 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Friendship Foundation, 367 Hershberger Rd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012- Resident Benevolence Fund. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store