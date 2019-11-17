Jeff Davis Starnes, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Mr. Starnes is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Belk Starnes, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6020 Prospect Road, Monroe NC 28112. The family will receive friends and family following his service in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Starnes family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019