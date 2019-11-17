Jeff Davis Starnes Jr. (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
28112
(704)-283-8141
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery
6020 Prospect Road
Monroe, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, in the fellowship hall
Obituary
Jeff Davis Starnes, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Mr. Starnes is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Belk Starnes, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6020 Prospect Road, Monroe NC 28112. The family will receive friends and family following his service in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Starnes family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2019
