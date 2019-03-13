Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Scott Hudson. View Sign

Jeffery Scott Hudson, 56, of Denver, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with frontotemporal lobe dementia. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of Linda Cline Hudson and the late Jerry Wayne Hudson. After high school, Scott attended Western Carolina University and UNCC. He was Vice President of Operations for 32 years for H&H Distribution Services and Southeastern Logistics. He was very athletic and had a passion for weightlifting. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife Pamela Orr Hudson; daughter Heather Marie Hudson; sister Stacy Hudson-Smith and her husband Scott; nephew Dawson Hudson French; niece Taylor Smith Redding; and a brother-in-law Doug Orr. A service to celebrate Scott's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Road, Charlotte. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the - Western North Carolina Chapter at https://www.alz.org/northcarolina or 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Matthew 25:21 "His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord." Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org Funeral Home Woodlawn Funeral Home

