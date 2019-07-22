Jeffrey Warren "Smokey" Gaddy, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend has died. He was 55. Jeffrey's passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Atrium Health after incurring irreversible brain damage. Jeffrey always wanted to help people. Jeffrey will forever be remembered for his friendly smile. A Celebration of Life Service be held on Saturday July 27, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church 1303 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC. The visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and the funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. For additional information call 704-492-1533. Boston's Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 22, 2019