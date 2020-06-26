Jennie Burke
1936 - 2020
Jennie Ruth Burke, 83, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Monday, July 6 at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM at the funeral home.

Mrs. Burke was born July 8, 1936 in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Bunyon M. and Addie Phillips Hagler. She was an avid North Carolina Tarheels fan and loved ACC Basketball, She also loved to travel and go on cruises, and never met a stranger. However, there was nothing in her life that was as important to her as her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burke was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Burke; brothers, Bunyon Hegler, Buck Hegler, and Arthur Lee Hegler; and sister, Sue Sells. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Ford (Steve) of Matthews, NC; son, Bill Burke, Jr. also of Matthews; sister, Annie Lou Farrington of Cornelius; brother in law, Don Sells of Columbia, SC; and sister in law, Nancy Hagler of Charlotte. Jennie was also survived by her grandchildren, the lights of her life; Martin Ford, Benjamin Ford, and Julian Wechsler.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
JUL
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
