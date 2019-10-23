Jennifer Huntsinger McBee, 52, of Lowell passed away October 20, 2019. She was born June 17, 1967 in Elwood, Indiana a daughter of Dan Lee Huntsinger and the late Winonna Lathonne Crain Huntsinger. Jennifer was a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. She loved photography, crafting and advocating for dyslexia and for her children. Jennifer received a bachelor's degree in English from UNC-Charlotte and worked as a business analyst for the City of Charlotte for 16 years. Jennifer is survived by her husband of 30 years, James Bruce McBee, Jr.; father, Dan Huntsinger and step-mother, Vera; children, Jessica, Zachary, and Joseph McBee; brother, Christopher Huntsinger and wife, Angie; step-brother, Davin Lammey of Hernando, MS; step-sister, Kara Faust and husband, Keith; sister-in-law, Ann McBee; and numerous nieces, nephews, and SPECIAL friends. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019. A memorial service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McBee family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2019