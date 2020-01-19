Jenny (Funderburk) Neely (1961 - 2020)
Jenny Funderburk Neely 73, of Charlotte passed on January 14,2020. A public visitation will be held Monday, January 20,2020 from 6-8 at the House of Rosadale Home of Funerals,LLC 3641 Central Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205. The Home Going Service will be held Tuesday January 21,2020 at Greater Temple Baptist Church 216 Bradford Dr. Charlotte, NC 28208.House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC Charlotte will be serving the family. A service of Beauty Leaving a Lasting Impression"
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
