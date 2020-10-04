Age 78, of Matthews, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born July 25, 1942 in Illah, Delta State, Nigeria, he was the son of the late Ikpo Nzemeka and Iwendi Nwaobi Gbemudu.
Jerome attended Government College Ughelli and the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). He earned a scholarship to further his education in the United States where he completed his bachelor's degree and earned a master's degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Minnesota. It was during this time at the University of Minnesota he met his wife, Alphide Joseph Gbemudu.
Jerome spent the majority of his career in the medical field where he rose to the level of Director of Hospital Administration at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Nigeria. He was very active in his community where he served as the Parish Council Secretary of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, ABU Samaru Campus. He also served as Secretary of Otu Odinani, Secretary of Illah Association, President of the Delta State Indigenes Association, Patron of the Otu Odiche (Kaduna Chapter), President of the Anioma Association and President of Rotary Club all in Zaria, Nigeria. Likewise, in the US, he was an active and dedicated Diokpa of the Anioma Association USA, Inc. South Florida Chapter. Jerome was also coronated with the highest traditional title in Illah: Ogbuenyi.
Jerome loved sports, he was the captain of the intramural soccer team at the University of Minnesota. In addition, he was an ardent tennis player, and loved watching boxing matches. He was an avid reader, collector of photographs, enjoyed researching and preserving his family genealogy, staying up to date with global news and traveling internationally, among other interests. Jerome was a true family man and above all loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Jerome was a trailblazer. He always believed in self-improvement and was willing to navigate to unchartered waters to better himself and his family. After accomplishing his goals in the U.S., without hesitation and because of his love for his homeland and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of fellow Nigerians, he moved back to Nigeria where he spent twenty glorious years. After which, he sacrificed a lot by deciding to move back to the U.S. to ensure his children had the best opportunity to complete their education and achieve their full potential. Very principled, disciplined and value-driven, he struck a balance between being a man who embraced both traditional customs and western progressive thinking. His character is forever exemplified by his innate willingness to put his immediate and extended family first.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Alphide Joseph Gbemudu. His 6 children: Dr. Loretta Gbemudu Evivie, Dr. Claudette Gbemudu-Jatto, Mr. Giovanni Uche Gbemudu, Dr. Annette Obiageli Ogbru, Mrs. Cordelia Nkechi Gbemudu Davis, and Mrs. Josette Nkiruka Gbemudu Obikoya. His 17 grandchildren: Ogaga, Efe, Edafe and Oreva Evivie; Oseme, Ehi and Sophie Jatto; Gianni, Ginno and Gavino Gbemudu; Natasha, Giselle and Aiden Ogbru; Khloie, Dylan (Okobi) and Camille Davis; and Nathan Obikoya. His 3 surviving sisters: Mrs. Adimufono Justina Otigbu, Mrs. Nwachi Veronica Amangbo; Mrs. Elizabeth Nanyunan Eziashi and many more loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters including: Mr. Obi Ikpo Gbemudu, Mrs. Felicia Adiminkuye Osadunkwu, Mrs. Cecilia Adiminkuye Ikeduba, Ogbuenyi (Mrs.) Monica Olisenwokwu Okoji, Mr. Joseph Okonicha Gbemudu, Ogbuenyi Patrick Obi Gbemudu, Ogbuenyi Edward Gbemudu, Mr. Andrew C.U. Gbemudu, Mr. Emmanuel Gbemudu, Sir. Chief Felix Okolie Akazue Gbemudu, Honorable Justice Albert N.E Gbemudu (Rtd), and His Royal Highness (HRH) Obi Christopher Akazue Gbemudu II (Ogbeleani of Illah Kingdom and Diokpa of Umuogwu Quarters).
A tribute celebrating the life of Jerome
Gbemudu will commence at 10 am EST prompt
The funeral mass will start at 11am EST prompt on
Friday, Octber 9th at
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church,
4207 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
A link to access the live streaming of
the event will be provided soon.
Memorialization will follow at
Sharon Memorial Park
5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte NC 28212
