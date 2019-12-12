Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrie Charlesworth. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Service 502 1St Ave S Conover , NC 28613 (828)-465-2111 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Bennett Funeral Service 502 1St Ave S Conover , NC 28613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerrie Lynn Pittard Charlesworth, 77, of Hickory, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Carolina Caring of Newton, NC.



Jerrie was an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and loyal wife of forty years. She was born April 10, 1942 in Tacoma, WA to the late Rev. Jesse Leo Pittard and Margaret Smith Pittard of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Pittard.



Those who cherish her memory are her daughter Michelle Charlesworth and husband Steve Livingstone of Maplewood, NJ, her daughter Eve Charlesworth and husband Fish Fishburne of Rutledge, TN, her son James Charlesworth and wife Jennifer of Gainesville, VA, her mother Margaret S. Pittard of Winston-Salem, NC, her brother Dr. Jesse Pittard and wife Cynthia of Smithfield, NC, her sister-n-law Amy Pittard of Mocksville, NC, and her beautiful grandchildren Cecelia, Cameron, Isabelle and Jack.



Jerrie was an extraordinary artist, the Art Director of the Morehead Planetarium at UNC Chapel Hill, a self-taught architect and general contractor for three family homes, an incredible mother, and a beloved member of "Wherelse."



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton, NC. A reception will follow at the Heritage Barn in Conover, NC.



The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) at P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068.



The Charlesworth family is in the care of the Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, NC, 828-465-2111. Condolences may be sent to the Charlesworth family at

