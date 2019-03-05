63, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born April 17, 1955 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver for 37 years. Jerry is survived by his wife, Jessie May Ingalls Sloan, children, Jeremy Sloan, Tanika Sloan, Justin Huffaker, brothers, Harry, Gregory and Henry Sloan, sister, Wanda Kimble and 12 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Madge Derr Sloan, son, Bryan Huffaker and sister Constance Sloan. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be Friday, March 7 at 12 pm at Family Funeral Care with visitation from 10 am until service time. Condolences may be made at familyfuneralcareindy.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Bernaard Sloan.
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2019