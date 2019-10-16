Jerry Daniel Hoover (1952 - 2019)
Jerry Daniel Hoover, age 67, of Lincolnton, died on Monday, October 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bethphage Lutheran Church with Pastor Fred Mitschke officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. in the Family Life Center.

Jerry was born January 6, 1952, in Lincoln County, to the late Daniel Webster Hoover and Letha Hallman Hoover. He worked as a lab technician for National Beverage.

He is survived by a brother, Tony Hoover, and wife Deborah, of Claremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Bethphage Lutheran Church, 3440 Highway 182, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hoover family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019
