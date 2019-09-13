Jerry Dean Moore (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I would like to extend my most sincere condolences to the..."
    - JOSEPH BEGGS
Service Information
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC
28052
(704)-853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
216 Archie Whitesides Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerry Dean Moore, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

He was born, May 16, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, NC.

He was a plumber for the Gaston County School System and before his retirement his worked for US Air.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service - 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Military Honors will be held by the Army National Guard.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.