Jerry Dean Moore, 69, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born, May 16, 1950 in Mecklenburg County, NC.
He was a plumber for the Gaston County School System and before his retirement his worked for US Air.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service - 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Military Honors will be held by the Army National Guard.
