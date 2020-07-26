Jerry Strumwasser, 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at home in Charlotte, NC. He was born on December 4, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Meyer and Shirley Strumwasser. He was preceded in death by his soulmate and wife of 24 years, Louise Strumwasser.
Jerry grew up in Brooklyn and never missed a chance to showcase his pride of being a Brooklynite. He graduated from Canarsie High School and got into endless mischief with his rambunctious Canarsie boys. Always known as a practical joker, he was equally known for having a huge smile and being a tremendous friend who would give the shirt off of his back. Jerry remained close with these loyal childhood friends until the very end.
Jerry spoke often of his years living in Tucson, AZ. His time and friendships there were some of the highlights of his life. To his father's dismay, it was in college in Tucson where Jerry learned the art of 'chilling out' and 'not taking life too seriously'. Jerry's positivity and lightheartedness was contagious.
It was always clear that what Jerry did take seriously was his family. Jerry took excellent care of his father when his health began to decline. Nothing made his father happier than their daily check ins when Jerry came home from work each night. Jerry was the consummate best friend to his only brother and his family. Once Jerry moved to Charlotte in 2014 to be closer to his brother, it was rare to find one brother out without the other. It was hard to tell them apart if you ran into them at Poppy's Bagels. Lucky for Jerry, when he married Louise, he became a proud bonus dad to her two sons. Jerry loved the boys like his very own and nothing made him prouder than becoming a doting grandfather when they had children. Family and friends were everything to Jerry.
Jerry found success working in sales in NYC's Garment District. He was a national sales manager for ladies fashion and accessories companies. In his spare time, Jerry and his late wife volunteered as community liaisons for the neighborhood police precinct in Canarsie.
Survivors include his best friend and brother, Ron Strumwasser (Sharon) of Charlotte; niece and caregiver, Marni Blair Strumwasser of Charlotte and New York, NY; nephew, Dr. Brett Strumwasser (Kim) of Dallas, TX; grandnephews, Mason and Will Strumwasser of Dallas, TX; step-sons, Robert Block of Red Bank, NJ and Steven Block of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Emma Lov Block of Los Angeles, CA and Sage Block of Binghamton, NY; and girlfriend, Kim Wolfe. His family will miss him tremendously.
For safety, graveside services for the family will be held in NY and a celebration of life will be scheduled in Charlotte at his favorite spot, Lucky Lou's, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte or the Children's Home Society of NC. The family requests that you honor Jerry by carrying on his legacy of loving kindness.
