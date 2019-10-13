Jerry H. Carpenter, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1938 in Peachland, NC to the late William Wallace Carpenter and Ruth Garris Carpenter.
After 40 plus years, Jerry retired as a Yardmaster for CSX Railroad. He enjoyed golf, tennis, hunting, and fishing.
Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Avanelle Carpenter; son, Scott Carpenter and wife Jackie; daughter, Leslie Stefano and husband Juan. He was very blessed with three granddaughters and three grandsons. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019