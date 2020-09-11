1/1
Jerry Honey
Jerry Stephen Honey CHARLOTTE - Jerry Stephen Honey, 81, died August 14, 2020, at home. Jerry was born in Charlotte, North Carolina April 3, 1939. He graduated from Central High School in 1957 and from the University of South Carolina in 1962. He was a salesman for The Charlotte Observer and The Charlotte News during the 1970's and 1980's. He was an avid sports fan and spent many hours watching his favorite teams on TV. He was happy to call you and remind you that your favorite team was playing! His phone calls are legendary and were the way he kept up with his family and friends. Jerry was the only child of Margie Nauful Honey and Stephen Joseph Honey, who predeceased him. He is survived by many cousins and a few very special friends. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Burial will be private.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
