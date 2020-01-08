Mr. Jerry Lee Cunningham 64, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 3, 2020. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 1243 West Blvd. Charlotte NC 28208 Times; Visitation 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC.
Services for the Cunningham family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704-394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 8, 2020