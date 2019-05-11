Jerry Lynn Clifton (1946 - 2019)
Jerry Lynn Clifton, 73, of Charlotte, NC died April 27, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born to Elva Cook and Paul B. Clifton on March 4, 1946. Jerry attended Myers Park High School, and worked in the automotive field before joining the United States Navy, serving on the USS Ft. Mandan during the Vietnam conflict, along side his brother Ken, on the same ship during his entire enlistment.

After his enlistment, he was hired by the Charlotte Police Department as a Police Property Control Tech, retiring in 2003 after 30 years service. After one year of retirement, he went back to work at his old job on the hire-back program for four more years. He was an avid reader, Civil War buff and historian, visiting various battlegrounds and belonging to several societies. He had a smile for everyone.

Jerry is survived by his brothers, Larry (Gail) of Greer, SC: Wayne (Brenda) of Mint Hill, NC; and sister Sara Fincher (Tommy) of Charlotte, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Ronald; sisters, Sharon and Susan.

A visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM at McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.

In lieu of flowers, support , as Jerry supported many.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2019
