Jerry Lynn Funderburk

Jerry Lynn Funderburk, 80, of the Fairview Community passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC, on March 10, 1939, to the parents of Arthur R. Funderburk and Ruby L. Funderburk. Jerry graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. He was married to the love of his life, Peggy Helms Funderburk on April 24, 1960.



Jerry was co-owner of Funderburk's 76 with his late brother, James Funderburk, where he made many lifelong friends. After retirement he also enjoyed working at McEwen's Funeral Home.



He was a long time member of Eastway Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC, serving in multiple areas of service including a deacon. Most recently he was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Monroe, NC. Jerry was also a member of Excelsior Masonic Lodge #261.



Jerry always enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He was drafted in the Army and began his service in October 1962 serving in Korea. He was a Radio Operator and received military decorations as a Rifle M1 Sharpshooter. While in Korea he met his lifelong friend, Douglas Winkler of Grand Forks, ND.



He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 59 years; his daughter, Michelle F. Snyder and husband, Lance, of the Fairview Community; his sons, Melvin Funderburk and wife, Troyanne, of the New Salem Community and Marlon Funderburk and wife, Ann, of the Fairview Community. Jerry was blessed with nine grandchildren, Madison Snyder Gilbert (spouse, Jason), Dillon Snyder, Shea Snyder, Kristen Horne, Olivia Funderburk, Landon Funderburk, Farrah Funderburk, Christopher Wilson and Ashley Wilson; and one great grandchild, Bryer Gilbert. He also is survived by his sisters, Maxine F. Huneycutt, Charlotte, and Judy Gordon of Midland. He was preceded in death by his brother, James R. Funderburk.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Monday, February 10, 2020, McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. The Funeral Service will be 3pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church-Legacy Campus, 420 Hopewell Church Road, Monroe. The burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, Jerry requested memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



In lieu of flowers, Jerry requested memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

