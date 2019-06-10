Jerry Lynn Goode (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lynn Goode.
Service Information
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-584-9004
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerry Lynn Chastain Goode, 77 of Cornelius died June 7, 2019 at the Harris Hospice Unit. She was born on August 3, 1941 in Polk Co., TN to the late Stanley and Nelda Ruth Chastain.

Survivors include her husband David Wayne Goode; sons, David Goode and wife Crystal of Tega Cay, SC and Michael Goode and wife Amanda of Statesville, NC; and 6 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.

Per her request, services will be private.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.