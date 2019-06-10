Jerry Lynn Chastain Goode, 77 of Cornelius died June 7, 2019 at the Harris Hospice Unit. She was born on August 3, 1941 in Polk Co., TN to the late Stanley and Nelda Ruth Chastain.
Survivors include her husband David Wayne Goode; sons, David Goode and wife Crystal of Tega Cay, SC and Michael Goode and wife Amanda of Statesville, NC; and 6 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.
Per her request, services will be private.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 10, 2019