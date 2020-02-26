Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Meetze. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sardis Presbyterian Church 6100 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Sardis Presbyterian Church 6100 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Meetze, 88, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Gaffney, SC on May 28, 1931, to Jack D. Meetze, Sr. and Pearl Hedgepath Meetze.



After high school, he joined the Air force during the Korean War serving most of his time in Japan. Upon returning home, he attended college at the University of Georgia where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. Through the years, he remained an avid fan of the "Dawgs."



In 1958, he went to work for Duke Power Company in Charlotte and was instrumental in setting up the first mainframe computer in the Southeast.



After 30 years at Duke Power, he retired and became the business manager for Sardis Presbyterian Church under two different ministers. He also taught Computer Science at Central Piedmont Community College as an adjunct professor.



Jerry was an active member of the Sardis Presbyterian Church being a Deacon, Elder, Clerk of the Session, and President of Men of the Church. He also helped create the Stephen Ministry program and became one of its first leaders.



He is survived by his wife June of 59 years, sons Ed (Susanna), Scott (Kim), grandchildren Brandon, Cameron, Bryan (Tara), Jessica (Jeff), two great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Linda. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jack, Jr.



A memorial service is to be held at Sardis Presbyterian Church on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 2 pm with visitation afterward.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be sent to:



Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or Novant Health Hospice, 324 N. McDowell Street, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC, 28204.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020

