Jerry N. Jetton, 88, of Hendersonville, formerly of Charlotte, passed away September 14, 2020 in his home. Born March 14, 1932 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of William and Ella Mae (Wally) Jetton. He married Margaret Parker on May 30, 1958 in Charlotte.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Jerry served his country during the Korean War.
An avid fisherman, Jerry enjoyed duck and quale hunting and spending most of his time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Margaret Jean Jetton; daughters, Cindy (Dicky) Puckett and Margaret (Mark) Santaloci; son-in-law, Tim Tucker; grandchildren, Jerry (Krystal) Tucker, Ashley Tucker, Taylor Boatwright, Hayley Boatwright, Lane Puckett, Shelby Puckett, Brandon Boatwright, Emma Santaloci and Jack Santaloci; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jason, Ashton, Nick, Walker, Violet and Scarlett; brother, Harley Jetton; with numerous relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cathy Tucker.
Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
.