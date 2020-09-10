1/1
Jerry Overcash Shields
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Shields, 90 years old, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Novant Hospital of Huntersville, NC. Born June 24, 1930 to the late Oliver and Willie Overcash, she was one of eight children and spent her life in Charlotte, NC. She worked for a time at Belk's and then stayed home to raise her children. She loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren Kenneth, Jaxson and Samson. She loved cooking and having homemade ice cream for every birthday. Survivors include her sister, Carol Ward, son, Glenn Shields (Cindy), grandchildren, Dana Gordon, Christy Caudle (Kacey), John W. Shields, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John L. Shields, daughter, Jody Gordon, brother, Herman Overcash, sisters Margaret Stegall, June Godfrey, Mary Neal Sparling, Pat Garner and Billie Caskey.

Family members may call the Shields Family for details of the "Homegoing" service on September 12, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Derita Presbyterian Church, 2230 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved