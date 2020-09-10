Jerry Shields, 90 years old, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Novant Hospital of Huntersville, NC. Born June 24, 1930 to the late Oliver and Willie Overcash, she was one of eight children and spent her life in Charlotte, NC. She worked for a time at Belk's and then stayed home to raise her children. She loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren Kenneth, Jaxson and Samson. She loved cooking and having homemade ice cream for every birthday. Survivors include her sister, Carol Ward, son, Glenn Shields (Cindy), grandchildren, Dana Gordon, Christy Caudle (Kacey), John W. Shields, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John L. Shields, daughter, Jody Gordon, brother, Herman Overcash, sisters Margaret Stegall, June Godfrey, Mary Neal Sparling, Pat Garner and Billie Caskey.
Family members may call the Shields Family for details of the "Homegoing" service on September 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Derita Presbyterian Church, 2230 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262
