Mr. Jerry Ware Stroupe CHARLOTTE - Mr. Jerry Ware Stroupe, 85, of Charlotte, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Jerry was born and spent his entire life in Charlotte. He attended Hopewell Presbyterian Church and was an active part of the Hopewell craft group for many years. He spent his career in electric motor repair and had a gift for fixing things. Jerry enjoyed golf, baseball, woodworking, and making crafts. His greatest joys were tending to the 100+ rosebushes in his yard and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He expressed his true power and strength through his kind, gentle, and humble spirit that gave his family and friends space to be themselves at all times. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edna Stroupe, and a sister, Barbara Darnell. Mr. Stroupe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Ann Stroupe, their children; Teresa Stroupe Leal (Jeff) of Winston Salem, NC, Brian Stroupe of Charlotte, NC, Jeff Stroupe of Charlotte, NC and Tim Stroupe (Charity) of Fort Mill, SC, his sister, Rebecca Stroupe Pitts of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren; Eric, Brooke, and Anne Leal and Blake, Kyle, and Megan Stroupe. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 20 at James Funeral Home of Huntersville. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at http://www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com