1/1
Jerry Wayne Putnam
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne Putnam, 76, of Charlotte, passed away on October 12, 2020.

Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family requests that all attending the services wear mask and adhere to social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, Wounded Warriors or Westgate Lodge #738. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved