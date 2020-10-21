Jerry Wayne Putnam, 76, of Charlotte, passed away on October 12, 2020.
Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family requests that all attending the services wear mask and adhere to social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, Wounded Warriors
or Westgate Lodge #738. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
.